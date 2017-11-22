App
Nov 22, 2017 08:22 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral,Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for November 22

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Hexaware Technologies with a stop loss of Rs 330, target of Rs 347, a buy on Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 700, target of Rs 735 and a buy also on Ceat with a stop loss of Rs 1820, target of Rs 1885.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading higher by around 21 points at 10377, a rise of around 0.2 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a positive note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Hexaware Technologies with a stop loss of Rs 330, target of Rs 347

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 700, target of Rs 735

Buy Ceat with a stop loss of Rs 1820, target of Rs 1885

Buy Oberoi Realty with a stop loss of Rs 485, target of Rs 510

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3250, target of Rs 3400

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3260, target of Rs 3380

Buy Jain Irrigation around Rs 113, stop loss below Rs 109 for target of Rs 122

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 525 for target of Rs 570

Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 253 for target of Rs 236

Buy MOIL with a stop loss below Rs 243 for target of Rs 270

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Bata India with target of Rs 800, stop loss at Rs 760

Sell Jubilant Foodworks with target at Rs 1650, stop loss at Rs 1750

