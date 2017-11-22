Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral,Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for November 22

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Hexaware Technologies with a stop loss of Rs 330, target of Rs 347, a buy on Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 700, target of Rs 735 and a buy also on Ceat with a stop loss of Rs 1820, target of Rs 1885.
The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading higher by around 21 points at 10377, a rise of around 0.2 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a positive note.
Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Hexaware Technologies with a stop loss of Rs 330, target of Rs 347
Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 700, target of Rs 735
Buy Ceat with a stop loss of Rs 1820, target of Rs 1885
Buy Oberoi Realty with a stop loss of Rs 485, target of Rs 510
Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3250, target of Rs 3400
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3260, target of Rs 3380
Buy Jain Irrigation around Rs 113, stop loss below Rs 109 for target of Rs 122
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 525 for target of Rs 570
Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 253 for target of Rs 236
Buy MOIL with a stop loss below Rs 243 for target of Rs 270
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Bata India with target of Rs 800, stop loss at Rs 760Sell Jubilant Foodworks with target at Rs 1650, stop loss at Rs 1750