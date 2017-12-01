Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for December 1

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading lower by around 1 point at 10277, a fall of around 0.01 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open flat.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Radico Khaitan with a stop loss of Rs 280, for target of Rs 305

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2100, target of Rs 2250

Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 825, target of Rs 800

Sell Power Finance Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 125, target of Rs 112

Sell Reliance Infra with a stop loss of Rs 445, target of Rs 420

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Sell Aurobindo Pharma below Rs 689, stop loss of Rs 705 and target of Rs 660

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2115 for target of Rs 2200

Buy Engineers India with a stop loss of Rs 183 for target of Rs 196

Sell Federal Bank below Rs 109.75 with stop loss of Rs 112.50 and target of Rs 104

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1016.50 for target of Rs 970

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Jain Irrigation Systems with target at Rs 128, stop loss at Rs 116

Buy Nestle India with target at Rs 7875, stop loss at Rs 7575

Sell Tata Steel with target at Rs 675, stop loss at Rs 705