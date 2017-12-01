Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for December 1

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends a buy on Radico Khaitan with a stop loss of Rs 280, for target of Rs 305 and a buy on Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2100, target of Rs 2250.
The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading lower by around 1 point at 10277, a fall of around 0.01 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open flat.
Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Radico Khaitan with a stop loss of Rs 280, for target of Rs 305
Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2100, target of Rs 2250
Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 825, target of Rs 800
Sell Power Finance Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 125, target of Rs 112
Sell Reliance Infra with a stop loss of Rs 445, target of Rs 420
Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com
Sell Aurobindo Pharma below Rs 689, stop loss of Rs 705 and target of Rs 660
Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2115 for target of Rs 2200
Buy Engineers India with a stop loss of Rs 183 for target of Rs 196
Sell Federal Bank below Rs 109.75 with stop loss of Rs 112.50 and target of Rs 104
Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1016.50 for target of Rs 970
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Jain Irrigation Systems with target at Rs 128, stop loss at Rs 116
Buy Nestle India with target at Rs 7875, stop loss at Rs 7575
Sell Tata Steel with target at Rs 675, stop loss at Rs 705Sell Yes Bank with target at Rs 298, stop loss at Rs 310