Top 5 stocks which could give up to 17% return in the short term

After consolidating for more than nine working days finally the Nifty took a breather and closed at fresh highs at 9,237.85 on April 3 with decent volume suggesting more upside in the near future.

Strong consolidation finally broke and benchmark got a needed closing above 9,220 level thereby unfolding 9,270-9,320 levels in the coming days.

The Nifty continued to trade above 9,210 and has given the highest weekly, monthly and quarterly closing. For the short-term trading purpose, Nifty need to hold above 9,130 levels for the next upside target of 9,270-9,320-9,350 levels.

During a time when Nifty will be busy making new highs these 5 stocks can fetch good short-term return to investors in the short term:

Godrej Industries: BUY | Target Rs 590 | Stop Loss Rs 500 | Upside 11%

Since March 2009 Godrej Industries is well trading in the rising channel pattern on the weekly charts by making higher high and higher low formations.

In February 2017 stock gave a fresh breakout above the rising channel pattern suggesting more strength and even closed on its lifetime high with the presence of huge volume.

If we see weekly charts, we witnessed a perfect bullish flag formation and it broke recently with appreciable volumes. On the daily charts, Godrej broke its 45-days consolidation area and closed above the same.

On the daily charts, we observed, after taking multiple support near Rs 480 levels, stock always gives a pullback and we expect the recent momentum to continue towards Rs 590 levels in the short-term.

Traders can buy Godrej Industries at CMP (530) or near Rs 525-518 levels for targets of Rs 590 with a stop loss of Rs 500 on a closing basis.

GE T&D: BUY | Target Rs 395 | Stop Loss Rs 309 | Upside 17%

The stock was trading in the falling channel since June 2016 and recently gave a strong breakout from its falling channel pattern in end of the March 2017.

We can also see a small H&S pattern and Double bottom formation on the daily charts on the bottom and fortunately the stock is managing well above the breakout levels.

If we use Fibonacci levels on the weekly chart from the previous low placed at Rs 112 which was made on August 2013 to high of April 2015, we can see current price bounce from 68.2% which is again a good bounce.

Respecting these levels we may see prices can pump up to 50 percent to 38.2 percent retracement zone. Based on above rationales, Bonanza recommends a buy on GE T&D.

BEML: BUY | Target Rs 1520 | Stop Loss Rs 1290 | Upside 11%

BEML joined the uptrend rally in late December after breaking its falling channel pattern with tremendous volume changing scenario.

Again stock has given a fresh breakout on the daily chart after trading in the range for one month. We witnessed volume breakout around the same time frame.

After starting a rally in late November 2016 from Rs 800 to Rs 1,330, the stock took a pause at Rs 1,330 levels and formed various reversal candlestick pattern on the weekly charts suggesting weakness for short-run.

Fortunately, stock has broken above all the highs of candle pattern and gave a closing above the same invalidating the reversal. If we look at the weekly chart, there is a bullish flag formation which it also broke recently with volume.

The stock is holding well above all strong DMA?s. Based on above rationales, Bonanza recommends a buy on BEML with any dip or CMP for the targets of 1520 with a stop loss of 1290 closing basis.

NCC: BUY | Target Rs 100 | Stop Loss Rs 80 | Upside 16%

After rallying straight from Rs 16 to Rs 115, NCC retraced to its 61.80 percent retracement zone and went in consolidation mode. The stock is well trading in the range of Rs 88-77 levels by taking support and resistance at the given levels.

If we consider daily charts, we can see rising channel pattern and prices have recently pumped from lower band of the channel. We expect prices to fly near upper band of the channel. On the daily chart, we found a small H&S pattern which is broke at 85 levels.

On the daily chart, RSI has also given a breakout and volume zoomed along with prices showing strength. Recently, the stock bounced from MA crossover which again a good sign.

Based on above rationales, Bonanza recommends a buy on NCC with any dip or CMP for the targets of 100 with a stop loss of 80 closing basis.

Muthoot Finance: BUY | Target Rs 460 | Stop Loss Rs 360 | Upside 16%

Muthoot Finance is another good pick on based on technical charts. The stock fell from Rs 400 levels to Rs 265 levels which 61.8 percent retracement zone from its previous low of April 2016 and bounced well from this level to again near a 52-week high.

We observed H&S pattern both on the daily and weekly chart, which is already activated as neckline broke near 364 levels with the presence of huge volume.

Price has given a breakout and has now started taking support. It bounced from its breakout zone validating pattern. As per pattern, we see a good upside in the near-term for the stock.

Based on above pattern, Bonanza recommends a buy on Muthoot Finance with any dip or CMP for the targets of Rs 460 with a stop loss of Rs 360 on a closing basis.

: The author is Senior Research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. Analysts could have positions in the stock recommended. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.