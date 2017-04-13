Top 5 stocks to buy which can give up to 18% upside in short term

Bonanza Portfolio

The Nifty closed the previous week on a muted note and formed a shooting star pattern. On the daily chart, Nifty is trading in a rising channel pattern and on Tuesday and Wednesday. It took support from its lower band of the channel and closed a day above its crucial level of 9,200.

The Nifty formed a bullish engulfing pattern on Tuesday suggesting strength in coming session. The index needs to sustain above 9,275 levels for the momentum to continue to hit its target of 9,350. Bulls have control at the moment and shall ride the Nifty until holding 9,140 levels on closing basis.

For the week ahead, we expect Nifty to trade on a positive note and any dip near 9,200-9,170 levels will be again good buying opportunity for the short-term trader. On the flip side, Nifty has a strong resistance near 9,275 levels sustain above said will unfold fresh targets.

Here is a list of top five stocks to buy in the rangebound market which can give up to 18% upside:

Dabur: BUY | Target Rs 310 | Stop Loss Rs 270 | Upside 9%

The share of Dabur was in consolidation mood since it fell hard from its previous high of Rs 320 levels to Rs 260 levels. After consolidating for more than four months, the stock has given a break above Rs 288 levels hinting more upside in the near-term.

It formed a double bottom pattern when the stock was consolidating which is broken recently considering an upbeat moment.

The stock was trading in falling channel pattern by making lower lows and lower highs but fortunately, stock has changed the scenario and gave a breakout above the channel with a sudden increase in volume suggesting the near-term momentum is about to change.

Considering the above technical evidence, Bonanza recommends buy on Dabur at current levels to decline up to Rs 285 levels for a target of 310 in coming sessions while keeping a stop loss below Rs 270 levels on closing basis.

Canara Bank: BUY | Target Rs 362 | Stop Loss Rs 280 | Upside 16%

After making a low at Rs 171 in mid-May 2016, Canara Bank rallied to make fresh highs at Rs 330 levels and corrected all the way from the same level to its 50 percent retracement and took a pause.

Recently, the stock has given a breakout from its inverted head and shoulder pattern on the daily chart and is now trading well above the neckline. The volumes also increased gradually at the time of breakout.

If we look at the weekly chart, we witnessed that stock has given a breakout from its long-term downtrend trend line which is again a positive sign for the stock and volume also supported the breakout.

Bonanza recommends a buy on Canara bank at a current market price to a decline up to Rs 304 levels for a target of Rs 362 with maintain stop loss at Rs 280 (closing basis).

Jain Irrigation: BUY | Target Rs 120 | Stop Loss Rs 90 | Upside 18%

The stock was consolidating from the last three months and finally, it took a breather and gave a strong price breakout on 03 Apr with strong volume. Recently, the stock broke its small flag pattern on the daily chart which signifies show of strength.

On the weekly chart, the stock is forming rounding bottom pattern which is considered to be a strong reversal pattern. The stock has touched 50-EMA on the weekly chart and continued its short-term uptrend.

The RSI indicator is showing a positive crossover and given a breakout above 65 on both daily and weekly chart, which indicates a positive move may possible in near future.

We expect the stock price to touch Rs 108 levels on an immediate basis and any closing above Rs 108 levels then we expect the price to zoom up to Rs 120 levels. The stop loss for the trade needs to be placed at Rs 90 levels.

TV 18 Broadcast: BUY | Target Rs 50 | Stop Loss Rs 40 | Upside 13%

TV18 perfectly trading in rising channel pattern on the weekly chart and is currently trading in mid of the channel after giving a strong bounce from its lower band of the channel near Rs 37 levels whereas an upper band of channel reading is near Rs 50 levels.

On the daily chart, the stock has given a triple bottom breakout in early Feb with huge volume. The stock is trading in small rising channel pattern by making a higher-higher low pattern. It settled above all the important moving averages 50-100-200 on both daily and weekly chart.

We expect the momentum to be continued towards Rs 50 levels, Bonanza recommends a buy call on stock for the target of Rs 50 with keeping a stop loss at Rs 40 on a closing basis.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18, TV18 Broadcast and Moneycontrol.com.)

Syngene International: BUY | Target Rs 600 | Stop Loss Rs 480 | Upside 14%

We are quite upbeat on this stock since one month as it managed to move above its strong support of 200-DMA after falling hard from its 52-week high. It bounced from the same with appropriate volume suggesting a short move towards Rs 600 levels.

The stock started trading in upward channel pattern on daily chart by forming a higher-higher low pattern. On the weekly chart stock fell after making high at Rs 663 levels and able to hold Rs 468 levels which is 61.8% retracement zone of April low and formed various candle reversal pattern as a result stock bounced from lower levels, we expect the momentum to continue.

We expect a move towards Rs 556 in short run from current levels and once stock manages to hold above the same level we expect a quick move towards Rs 600 levels. A stop loss may be placed below Rs 480 levels on closing basis.

: The author is Senior Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.