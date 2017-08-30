These cos on RBI's 2nd defaulters list saw stock prices fall by up to 80% in 2017

Moneycontol News

Top 10 companies on Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) defaulters list announced on Tuesday saw their stock prices plummet by up to 80 percent in this current year.

The RBI released a fresh list - its second -- of 40 loan defaulters yesterday to be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), according to sources.

Top stocks which are included in the RBI list include companies like Videocon, JP Associates, IVRCL and Visa Steel, among others, to be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources on Tuesday.

Among other loan defaulting companies -- Uttam Galva, Castex, Jayswal Neco, Ruchi Soya, Nagarjuna Oil & Orchid Chemicals, East Coast Energy, SEL Manufacturing, Soma Enterprises, Asian Colour, Ispat Coated and Unity Infraprojects – are among the fresh list identified by the central bank to be referred to the NCLT under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Most of the stocks listed on the exchange have given a negative return up to 82 percent so far in the year 2017. Videocon Industries slipped as much as 82 percent, followed by Nagarjuna Oil which fell by 31 percent, and Unity Infraprojects dropped 30 percent in the same period.

Most of the companies on the list are said to be from infrastructure and power sectors.

The total defaulter list may have 35-40 accounts and State Bank of India alone gets a list of 25-26 accounts, CNBC-TV18 sources added.

In June, the central bank had identified 12 large stressed accounts to be taken to the NCLT. Each of these companies owed over Rs 5,000 crore with a total of around Rs 175,000 crore, accounting for 25 percent of the bad loans in the Indian banking system.

These 12 accounts were -Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel, Electrosteel Steels, Amtek Auto, Bhushan Power and Steel, Alok Industries, Monnet Ispat and Lanco Infra, Era Infra, Jaypee Infratech, ABG Shipyard and Jyoti Structures.

Out of these 12 accounts, nine have already been referred to the NCLT, while Lanco Infra, Jaypee Infratech, and Era Infra are yet to be admitted.