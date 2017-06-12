App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 12, 2017 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan, Gitanjali, TBZ rally 3-5% post cut in GST rates for jewellery making charges

PC Jeweller and Titan Company gained as much as 3 percent while Gitanjali Gems and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri climbed nearly 5 percent.

Titan, Gitanjali, TBZ rally 3-5% post cut in GST rates for jewellery making charges

Moneycontrol News

Jewellery stocks rallied 3-5 percent intraday Monday after the GST Council on Sunday decided to reduce GST rates for jewellery making charges to 5 percent from 18 percent earlier.

PC Jeweller and Titan Company gained as much as 3 percent while Gitanjali Gems and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri climbed nearly 5 percent.

In the last meeting on June 3, the GST Council had fixed GST rate at 3 percent on gold jewellery under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The council on Sunday reduced tax rates on 66 items including ketchup, instant food mixes, pickles, tractor components, computer printers and insulin as the Centre and the states sought to iron out rough edges ahead of GST's roll out from July 1.

The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley-headed GST Council will again meet on July 18 to take stock of the preparedness of the new tax system that promises to stitch together a common national market.

In significant decision, the council also raised the eligibility threshold level of the “composition scheme” — to an annual turnover of Rs 75 lakh from Rs 50 lakh earlier, Jaitley said on Sunday after the council's meeting.

The Council has till now fixed rates of more than 1200 goods and 500 services.

At 10:04 hours IST, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri was quoting at Rs 91.90, up 2.91 percent and Gitanjali Gems was at Rs 66.95, up 3 percent while Titan Company was trading at Rs 532.50, up 1.44 percent and PC Jeweller was at Rs 537.65, up 1.41 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Gitanjali Gems #GST #PC Jeweller #Titan Company

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.