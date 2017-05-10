Titagarh Wagons up 3%, starts building vessels for Indian Navy, NIOT

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Titagarh Wagons gained more than 3 percent on Wednesday as the company has commissioned the construction of vessels for Indian Navy and National Institute of Ocean Technology.

"The company has successfully started the construction of two 1,000T fuel barges for the Indian Navy and two coastal research vessels for National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) at their Titagarh Shipyard," company said in release.

Jagdish Prasad Chowdhury, Founder and Executive Chairman of Titagarh Wagons said, "By entrusting the construction of these four vessels with us, the Indian Navy and NIOT have reposed great faith and trust in Titagarh Group's Capabilities and dedication towards innovation and diversified portfolio."

These four ships are the first tenders won by Titagarh Wagons post the company's foray into ship building business in the beginning of this year.

In February 2017, the company has signed a contract from National Institute of Ocean Technology under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, government of India for design, construction and delivery of two high end coastal research vessels valued at Rs 100 crore.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on May 19, 2017 to consider the audited financial results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

At 09:32 hrs Titagarh Wagons was quoting at Rs 127.80, up Rs 3.95, or 3.19 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil