Tinplate Company rises 7% post strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Tinplate Company of India advanced 7 percent intraday Monday on the back of strong numbers declares by the company for the quarter ended March 2017.

The company's Q4 (Jan-March) net profit has increased by 74.6 percent at Rs 11 crore versus Rs 6.3 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

The total income was up 61.6 percent at Rs 270.9 crore versus Rs 167.6 crore.

Its operating profit (EBITDA) rose 14.4 percent at Rs 28.6 crore and EBITDA margin was at 10.6 percent.

At 09:34 hrs Tinplate Company of India was quoting at Rs 92.10, up Rs 3.70, or 4.19 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil