App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 24, 2017 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tinplate Company rises 7% post strong Q4 numbers

The total income was up 61.6 percent at Rs 270.9 crore versus Rs 167.6 crore.

Tinplate Company rises 7% post strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Tinplate Company of India advanced 7 percent intraday Monday on the back of strong numbers declares by the company for the quarter ended March 2017.

The company's Q4 (Jan-March) net profit has increased by 74.6 percent at Rs 11 crore versus Rs 6.3 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

The total income was up 61.6 percent at Rs 270.9 crore versus Rs 167.6 crore.

Its operating profit (EBITDA) rose 14.4 percent at Rs 28.6 crore and EBITDA margin was at 10.6 percent.

At 09:34 hrs Tinplate Company of India was quoting at Rs 92.10, up Rs 3.70, or 4.19 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tinplate Company of India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.