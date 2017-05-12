This stock hit lower circuit for 12 consecutive sessions, wiped out 67% of investors' wealth

Moneycontrol News

There were only sellers in Shilpi Cable Technologies shares for the twelfth consecutive trading session Friday, with trading frozen at Rs 67.45. The stock has been sliding one way ever since an overseas lender filed a petition against the company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The stock lost 67 percent since April 25, prompting the exchanges to reduce the intra-day circuit limit from 20 percent to 10 percent and finally to 5 percent.

On April 30, the company in its filing to exchanges said, "An overseas bank has filed a petition against Shilpi Cable before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), under Section 8 & 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016."

On May 5, Shilpi Cable informed exchanges that NCLT has reserved its order on the petition filed under Section 8 & 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Soon after, company secretary & compliance officer Ravi Shankar, chief financial officer Ajay Mahajan and non-executive independent directors Chira Sarkar & Sunil Kala resigned from their posts.

The company said Ravi Singh and Shailendra Kumar are proposed to be appointed as company secretary & compliance officer and chief financial officer in the ensuing board meeting.

Meanwhile, its consolidated profit in the quarter ended December 2016 dropped 42.5 percent QoQ and 4 percent YoY to Rs 35.38 crore while revenue increased 4 percent YoY (down 15 percent QoQ) to Rs 1,016.8 crore.

Incorporated in 2006, Shilpi Cable, which started with a project to manufacture RF cables, has become a specialist across the varieties of cables widely used in telecom, automotive and energy segment.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar