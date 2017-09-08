This smallcap has caught Porinju’s fancy; is that a good enough reason to turn bullish?

When one of India’s most popular value investors backs a stock, other buyers queue up as well. Aarvee Denim shares have risen 47 percent over the last week after ace investor Porinju Veliyath bought 1.81 lakh shares of this not-so-well-known company.

Should retail investors repose blind faith in Porinju’s stock-picking skills or do their own homework?

About the company

Aarvee Denims and Exports (ADEL) produces and retails denim and non-denim fabrics and garments. The company manufactures casual and winter apparel for men, women, and kids. De Extase, Fashion Wrapper, and Aden are its retail brands.

Detailed study of its past financials suggest that except for FY16 when the company reported a decent topline growth, the numbers have been uninspiring.

A peer group comparison does not make the numbers look any better.

As seen from the pie-chart, commoditised fabric business accounts for a lion’s share of revenues. Unless this mix changes in favour of value-added products, the company’s operating performance is unlikely to imporve dramatically.

If one were to look at the operating margin, the difference with peers is stark. Arvee Denim’s operating margin is one of the lowest in the industry. In fact, the net margin of the company is also the lowest. For now, there is no compelling reason to turn bullish on the stock.

The company has a leveraged balance sheet and the return ratios are quite abysmal going by historic trends.

Therefore, except for the Porinju-triggered rally, the stock has been an underperformer.

Is it the next Arvind in the making?

From the limited public information, it is difficult to comment if the company has grand plans to enter into high margin businesses that can boost financial performance dramatically in the coming years.

As our past experience suggests, even in seemingly attractive businesses, there are laggards. Sometimes, equity investors with large stakes call for radical changes which sometimes leads to a transformation. In this, Porinju’s stake is less than 1 percent.

Investors must remember that stakes are not too high for this new investor and should, therefore, do their homework before taking a plunge. While we are not too comfortable about the past track record, we would like to monitor the future earnings closely before turning bullish.