Thermax gains 5% on export order win worth USD 157 million

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Thermax gained 5 percent intraday Tuesday on export order win worth USD 157 million.

The company has won export contracts of approximately USD 157 million from a leading African conglomerate to supply 4 utility boilers, 8 heat recovery steam generators, and 2 flue gas steam generators for its refinery and petrochemical project coming up in Nigeria.

The contract includes design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing and testing, and supervision and commissioning of these equipment at the site.

M.S. Unnikrishnan, MD and CEO of Thermax said, “Thermax has proven experience of executing projects in Africa, and we are happy to receive this repeat order from the customer which is a reflection of the goodwill and trust we are gaining in the continent.”

The company’s equipment is for a grassroot 460000 BPSD petroleum refinery and 600000 TPA polypropylene plant, the client is setting up in the Lekki Free Trade Zone of Nigeria.

“The company’s consolidated order inflow declined by 18 percent/15 percent in FY15/16 on lack of orders, meanwhile expect orders to increase by 9 percent in FY17, with revival in small cycle orders in FY17, Goldman Sachs said in its report.

“We do not change our earnings on back of this announcement as we already factor 15 percent/26 percent growth in consolidated order inflow for FY18/19 and EPS growth of 33 percent/12 percent for FY18/19,” it added.

Goldman Sachs remains neutral on the stock with a target of Rs 870.

At 10:08 hrs Thermax was quoting at Rs 1,042.60, up Rs 24.25, or 2.38 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil