The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc buys 19.96 lakh shares of Indo Count

On April 27, 2017 Lazard Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity Trust sold 19,24,440 shares of Indo Count Industries at Rs 200 on the BSE.

However, The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc as Trustee of Jupiter India Fund bought 19,96,317 shares at Rs 199.96.

On Thursday, Indo Count Industries ended at Rs 203.10, up Rs 8.20, or 4.21 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 216.34 and 52-week low Rs 134.60 on 03 May, 2016 and 25 November, 2016, respectively.