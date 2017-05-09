App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Templeton Mutual Fund buys 7.25 lakh shares of Shankara Building Products

On May 8, 2017 Ashoka PTE bought 2,00,000 shares of Shankara Building Products at Rs 695.



On May 8, 2017 Reliance Alternative Investments Fund - Private Equity Scheme sold 16,40,962 shares of Shankara Building Products at Rs 695.72 on the NSE.

However, Ashoka PTE bought 2,00,000 shares at Rs 695.

Also, SBI Mutual Fund Scheme 99 MMCF bought 2,19,291 shares at Rs 695 and Templeton Mutual Fund A/C Franklin Ind Smaller Co Fund bought 7,25,000 shares at Rs 695.

On Monday, Shankara Building Products ended at Rs 707, up Rs 1.90, or 0.27 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 788.80 and 52-week low Rs 460 on 11 April, 2017 and 04 April, 2017, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Shankara Building Products

