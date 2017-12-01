TeamLease Services; target of Rs 2700: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on TeamLease Services

TeamLease Services Ltd. (TEAM), India’s largest organised flexi - staffer, is at the cusp of red e fining its long - term growth trajectory with several favourable factors likely to play out over the next decade. Market leadership (5 - 7% share) with an established track record of operational excellence ( associate - to - core employee ratio - 203x) gives it pole position to reap the benefits of the flexi - staffing industry ’s imminent formalisation. Entry in the high - margin IT staffing business will further aid profitability.

Outlook

BUY, TP of INR 2700: TEAM currently trades at 32x/25 x on FY19/20 E EPS. Given its long - term growth potential , stable management and strong balance sheet , we assign TEAM a multiple of 35 x on FY20 E EPS (and a PEG of 1. 3 5 ) to arrive at our TP of INR 2700.

