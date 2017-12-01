App
Dec 01, 2017 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TeamLease Services; target of Rs 2700: JM Financial

JM Financial has recommended Buy rating on TeamLease Services with a target price of Rs 2700 in its research report dated 27 November 2017.

 
 
JM Financial's research report on TeamLease Services


TeamLease Services Ltd. (TEAM), India’s largest organised flexi - staffer, is at the cusp of red e fining its long - term growth trajectory with several favourable factors likely to play out over the next decade. Market leadership (5 - 7% share) with an established track record of  operational  excellence ( associate - to - core employee ratio - 203x) gives  it  pole position  to  reap the  benefits of the flexi - staffing  industry ’s imminent formalisation.  Entry in the high - margin IT staffing business will further aid profitability.


Outlook


BUY, TP of INR 2700: TEAM currently trades at 32x/25 x on FY19/20 E EPS. Given  its  long - term growth potential , stable management and strong balance sheet , we  assign TEAM a  multiple of 35 x on FY20 E EPS (and a PEG of 1. 3 5 ) to  arrive  at our TP of INR 2700.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

