TeamLease Services hits 52-week high as T Rowe Price acquires 5% in Company

Share price of TeamLease Services touched 52-week high of Rs 2,184.95, rose more than 15 percent intraday Wednesday as T. Rowe Price International picked 5 percent stake in the company.

On November 21, International Discovery Fund bought 7,50,808 shares at Rs 1,885 and T. Rowe Price International A/C - T Rowe Price

International Small-Cap Equity Trust bought 85,736 shares at Rs 1,885 on the NSE.

However, Gaja Capital India Fund I sold 1,53,374 shares at Rs 1,885 and GPE (India) sold 6,56,975 shares at Rs 1,885.04.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 44.08 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 47.22.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 216.41 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 9.62

At 09:52 hrs TeamLease Services was quoting at Rs 2,085.05, up Rs 192.90, or 10.19 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil