TCS falls over 1% as Nomura maintains reduce, sees 13% downside on expensive valuations

Sep 01, 2017 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nomura maintained its reduce rating on TCS due to expensive valuations.

Moneycontrol News

Tata Consultancy Services shares closed lower by 1.34 percent at Rs 2,463.20 on Friday after Nomura maintained its reduce rating on the stock due to expensive valuations.

"We reiterate reduce rating on TCS on decelerating revenue growth and a weak start to the year; continued deceleration and soft outlook in BFSI/Retail & CPG (around 57 percent of revenues); strong growth in Digital being dragged by slower growing legacy (around 81 percent of revenues); and steep asking rates to meet FY17 growth at CQGR of 2.7 percent over Q2-Q4FY18 with weaker second half of FY18 seasonality and expect downsides to Street growth/EPS estimates," the research house reasoned.

Nomura built in USD revenue/EPS CAGR of 7/3 percent with below-consensus EBIT margin of 24.5/24.2 percent (versus target band of 26-28 percent) and saw valuations of 19.1x/17.8x FY18/19 expensive.

It expects target price at Rs 2,180, implying 13 percent downside, based on 15.5x FY19 EPS of Rs 140.6.

At 17:30 Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 2,463.20, down Rs 33.55, or 1.34 percent.

