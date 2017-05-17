Tata Steel surges 5% post strong Q4 results

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Tata Steel soared nearly 5 percent intraday as investors cheered the company’s strong Q4 results.

The Tata Group firm narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,168 crore against a loss of Rs 3,042 crore posted during the same period last year. An exceptional loss of Rs 4,068.6 crore was posted by the firm.

Tata Steel reported consolidated revenues of Rs 35,304.9 crore, up over 30 percent against Rs 27,071 crore posted during the corresponding quarter of last year.

The strong performance was visible in its standalone numbers, which explains the narrowing losses on a consolidated basis too. The company’s standalone net profit was more than double than its year ago period at Rs 1,415 crore against Rs 520 crore year on year.

Revenues were up 45.8 percent at Rs 17,113 crore against Rs 11,736 crore year on year. Its standalone EBITDA was up a whopping 97.6 percent at Rs 4,360.9 crore against Rs 2,206.7 crore, while margins came at 27.9 percent against 20.8. Its Europe operations’ EBITDA came in at Rs 1,972 crore.

Global brokerage firm Macquarie said that the company’s EBITDA beat was driven by significant surprise in India and Europe margins, said Macquarie. The guidance of no capex expansion in this fiscal and UK pension talks being in final stages are key positives for the company, it said. Macquarie sees Q4FY17 as the peak of margins and earnings and any near term rally is a chance to exit. On margins, it does not feel that current levels are sustainable. The contraction in margin in India and Europe business are key catalysts for the stock, it added.

The stock has seen strong movements in the recent past, rising 4 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 10 percent. At 09:36 hrs, Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 478.75, up Rs 21.75, or 4.76 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 479.00 and an intraday low of Rs 466.00.