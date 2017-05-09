App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Sponge Iron up 2% on environment clearance to increase capacity

The company has received environment clearance from Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India, for enhancement of DRI production by 35000 TPA.

Tata Sponge Iron up 2% on environment clearance to increase capacity

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Tata Sponge Iron rose as much as 2.4 percent intraday Tuesday as it has received government approval to increase the production capacity.

The company has received environment clearance from Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India, for enhancement of DRI production by 35000 TPA i.e. from 3,90,000 TPA to 4,25,000 TPA in the existing facility located at Bileipada, district Keonjhat, Odisha.

For the quarter ended March 2017, the company had posted net profit of Rs 21.20 crore against Rs 13.08 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company recommended dividend of Rs 11 per share for the financial year 2016-17.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Sponge Iron

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.