Tata Sponge Iron up 2% on environment clearance to increase capacity

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Tata Sponge Iron rose as much as 2.4 percent intraday Tuesday as it has received government approval to increase the production capacity.

The company has received environment clearance from Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India, for enhancement of DRI production by 35000 TPA i.e. from 3,90,000 TPA to 4,25,000 TPA in the existing facility located at Bileipada, district Keonjhat, Odisha.

For the quarter ended March 2017, the company had posted net profit of Rs 21.20 crore against Rs 13.08 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company recommended dividend of Rs 11 per share for the financial year 2016-17.

Posted by Rakesh Patil