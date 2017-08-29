App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 28, 2017 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power, Tata Motors DVR, to move out of Nifty 50

The other two companies that will be dropped from the index are ACC Ltd and Bank of Baroda, Indian Index Services and Product (IISL), an arm of NSE, said in a statement.

Tata Power, Tata Motors DVR, to move out of Nifty 50

Three companies, as well as the shares of Tata Motors that carry differential voting rights (DVRs), will move out of the NSE's benchmark Nifty 50 index from September 29.

The other two companies that will be dropped from the index are ACC Ltd and Bank of Baroda, Indian Index Services and Product (IISL), an arm of NSE, said in a statement.

In their places, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and UPL Ltd will be included in the index.

Apart from Nifty 50, the exchange has made changes to several indices including Nifty Next 50, Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Full Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 50 and Nifty Full Smallcap 100.

Besides, changes have also been done in sectoral indices such as metal, IT, private bank, PSU bank, realty, commodities, infrastructure and services, among others.

The changes, will be effective from September 29, is part of periodic review, the statement noted.

Five companies -- ACC, Avenue Supermarts, MRF, Bank of Baroda and Tata Power Company -- will be included in Nifty Next 50 index, while Bajaj Finance, Divi's Laboratories, United Breweries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and UPL will move of the index.

Avenue Supermarts and MRF will be included in the Nifty 100 index replacing Divi's Laboratories and United Breweries.

BSE Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation, National Fertilizers, United Bank of India, Future Lifestyle Fashions and Indiabulls Ventures are among the 25 companies to be included in the Nifty 500 index.

In their places, Amtek Auto, Reliance Capital, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Relaxo Footwears, Punj Lloyd and Ruchi Soya Industries, among others will move out of the index.

tags #Business #stock news

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.