Tata Power, Tata Motors DVR, to move out of Nifty 50

Three companies, as well as the shares of Tata Motors that carry differential voting rights (DVRs), will move out of the NSE's benchmark Nifty 50 index from September 29.

The other two companies that will be dropped from the index are ACC Ltd and Bank of Baroda, Indian Index Services and Product (IISL), an arm of NSE, said in a statement.

In their places, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and UPL Ltd will be included in the index.

Apart from Nifty 50, the exchange has made changes to several indices including Nifty Next 50, Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Full Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 50 and Nifty Full Smallcap 100.

Besides, changes have also been done in sectoral indices such as metal, IT, private bank, PSU bank, realty, commodities, infrastructure and services, among others.

The changes, will be effective from September 29, is part of periodic review, the statement noted.

Five companies -- ACC, Avenue Supermarts, MRF, Bank of Baroda and Tata Power Company -- will be included in Nifty Next 50 index, while Bajaj Finance, Divi's Laboratories, United Breweries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and UPL will move of the index.

Avenue Supermarts and MRF will be included in the Nifty 100 index replacing Divi's Laboratories and United Breweries.

BSE Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation, National Fertilizers, United Bank of India, Future Lifestyle Fashions and Indiabulls Ventures are among the 25 companies to be included in the Nifty 500 index.