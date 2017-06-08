App
Jun 08, 2017 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Power share price corrects over 1% on ICRA downgrade

ICRA has revised long term rating for the company from AA to AA- while the short term rating has been reaffirmed at A1+.

Moneycontrol News

Tata Power Company shares lost 1.4 percent intraday Thursday after the rating agency downgraded the company, citing concerns over under-recovery of Mundra power project.

The company said ICRA has revised long term rating for the company from AA to AA- while the short term rating has been reaffirmed at A1+.

The existing rating from the rating agency has a negative outlook in view of under-recovery of fuel cost at the 4,000 MW Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project operated by the company's subsidiary.

"The revision in long term rating takes into account disallowance of any relief to Mundra UMPP under 'force majeure' or 'change in law' clauses as per recent judgement of the Supreme Court," Tata Power said in its filing.

The company is also rated by other domestic and international rating agencies but at present, there has been no revision in those ratings, it added.

Image1

Source: Tata Power

At 12:04 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 79.05, down Rs 0.70, or 0.88 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

