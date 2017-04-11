Tata Power, Adani Power fall 7-17% post SC order on compensatory tariffs

Moneycontrol News

Investors turned cautious on Adani Power and Tata Power, following an order from the Supreme Court in the compensatory tariff case.

The apex court on Tuesday set aside the electricity regulator's order that allowed companies to charge compensatory tariff due to rise in costs of coal.

The development sent Adani Power?s stock deep into red, with the stock falling over 17 percent intraday. Meanwhile, Tata Power plunged 7 percent intraday.

At 13:04 hrs, Tata Power was quoting at Rs 83.95, down Rs 3.15, or 3.62 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 90.20 and an intraday low of Rs 81.30. Meanwhile, Adani Power was quoting at Rs 37.25, down Rs 7.10, or 16.01 percent.