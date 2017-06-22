App
Jun 22, 2017 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors up 1% on Rs 500 crore fund raising plan via NCDs

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Tata Motors has bounced back more than 1 percent intraday Thursday on plan to raise Rs 500 crore via issue of securities on a private placement basis.

"A meeting of the duly authorised Committee was held on June 21, approving offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 5000 rated, listed, unsecured, 7.50 percent coupon, redeemable, non-convertible debentures ('NCDs') of face value Rs 10,00,000 each, at par, aggregating up to Rs 500 crore,' as per BSE release.

The said securities will be listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Credit Rating & Research (CARE) has assigned CARE AA+ rating to the securities.

The tenure of the securities is 1826 days from the deemed date of allotment and date of maturity is June 22, 2022.

At 10:21 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 461.05, up Rs 3.75, or 0.82 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

