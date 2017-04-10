Tata Motors stock price gains on solid growth in March JLR UK sales

Moneycontrol News

Tata Motors stock price gained 1 percent intraday Thursday following solid sales performance by Jaguar Land Rover UK in March.

Luxury car maker JLR has registered a whopping 34.4 percent increase in March sales at 32,105 units against 23,893 units sold in year-ago month, driven by both segments.

Jaguar sold 9,571 units in the month gone by, which was 69.1 percent higher over 5,659 units sold in same month last year.

Land Rover sales in UK grew by 23.6 percent to 22,534 from 18,234 units on year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors reported a 10 percent growth in domestic sales, largely driven by passenger vehicles that launched recently.

"Domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for March 2017 were at 51,309 units, higher by 10 percent, over 46,701 units in March 2016 while exports declined 8 percent to 5,836 units YoY," the company said in its filing on April 1.

Passenger vehicles segment recorded a 84 percent growth in sales at 15,433 units in the domestic market YoY, due to continued strong demand for the Tata Tiago.

"We have also received an encouraging response for its recently launched lifestyle UV, Tata Hexa and its latest Styleback, the Tata Tigor," the company said.

However, commercial vehicle sales fell by 6 percent to 35,876 units as medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales declined 5 percent and small & light commercial vehicles slipped 8 percent.

The company said wholesale figures of Tata Motors commercial vehicles were affected by the Supreme Court judgement announced on March 29, leading to confusion and the consequent focus at the dealer level to increase retail and to reduce the levels of unsold stock.

Its bus sales continued to grow by 26 percent in March 2017, driven primarily by STU orders.

At 09:39 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 475.50, up Rs 1.95, or 0.41 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar