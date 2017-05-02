Tata Motors shares slip 2% as weak commercial vehicle sales hit April performance

Moneycontrol News

Tata Motors share price fell 2 percent intraday Tuesday on dismal sales performance in April but passenger cars sales growth remained strong.

Its total sales (including exports) in April 2017 were at 30,972 vehicles, degrowth of 21 percent over 39,389 vehicles sold in April 2016, hit by commercial vehicle sales.

The commercial vehicles sales declined 36 percent year-on-year to 16,017 units during the month, which was an unusual decline, in exceptional circumstances, the company said in its filing.

"Commercial vehicles were affected by the Supreme Court judgement announced on March 29, with the ban on BS3 sales, leading to the need for a higher quantity of BS4 stock for April sales. After the strong prebuying of BS3 vehicles in March, and the price increase of BS4 vehicles (especially in the medium & heavy commercial vehicle and Buses at 8-10 percent), demand for BS4 vehicles was also weak," the company reasoned. Exports also fell 43.8 percent to 2,128 units year-on-year.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales were strong, growing 23 percent to 12,827 units compared with year-ago month due to an encouraging response for its recently launched lifestyle UV, Tata HEXA and latest styleback, the Tata TIGOR that continued to maintain good order pipeline.

Tata Motors expects production, wholesales & retails to pick up in May & June.

Meanwhile, last week, Fitch Ratings upgraded Tata Motors' long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to BB+ from BB with stable outlook.

"The upgrade reflects the sustained improvement in TML's Indian automotive business over the last two years, supported by growing commercial vehicle volumes, successful new product launches in the passenger vehicle segment, as well as the management's renewed focus on meeting medium-term capital needs in its Indian operations via internally generated funds," the rating agency said.

Fitch expects Tata Motors to continue to grow its India business and capture more market share over the medium-term.

At 13:12 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 451.45, down Rs 6.35, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.

