Tata Motors rallies 3% on strong commercial vehicle sales; Land Rover drives JLR sales

Tata Motors share price rallied 3 percent intraday Monday following strong commercial vehicle sales data reported by the company in November

"The commercial and passenger vehicles sales performance in domestic market in November 2017 was at 52,464 units, a growth of 58 percent, over last year due to growing demand across segments, introduction of new products and strong customer initiatives," the company said in its filing.

Commercial vehicle sales increased 71.9 percent year-on-year to 35,307 units in month gone by.

"The commercial sector has bounced back strongly after the initial disruption in the market, surrounding demonetization and the BS4 transition that largely affected the transport industry last year," the company said.

The medium & heavy commercial vehicle trucks segment registered a strong 88 percent growth at 12,851 units, led by the sustained increase in production as well as the strong customer acceptance of the superior range of Tata Motors’ BS4 vehicles. The light and intermediate commercial vehicles sales grew by 76 percent and pickup segment sales increased by 53 percent YoY.

Tata Motors said passenger vehicle sales growth of 35 percent at 17,157 units was driven by strong growth momentum of new generation Tata cars.

Exports, however, declined 12.4 percent YoY to 4,927 units in November 2017 due to drop in volumes in key commercial vehicles international business markets such as Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, its subsidiary and luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover sold 9,862 units in the US in November 2019, higher by 9 percent over 9,040 units sold in year-ago.

The growth was largely driven by Land Rover sales that increased 20.2 percent to 6,801 units, but Jaguar sales declined 9.5 percent to 3,061 units in the US YoY.

At 11:18 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 407.75, up Rs 8.60, or 2.15 percent on the BSE.