you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors gains 2% on consistent growth in Jaguar, passenger vehicle sales

Passenger vehicles recorded sales at 10,855 units in the domestic market, a growth of 27 percent, over May 2016, due to continued strong demand for the Tata Tiago, the Tata Tigor and the Tata Hexa.

Moneycontrol News

Tata Motors shares price added 2 percent intraday Friday after reporting stellar performance by Jaguar, Tiago, Tigor and Hexa brands in May.

Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover during the month sold 8,106 units in the US, higher by 13.9 percent compared with 7,114 units sold in same month last year.

The growth was largely driven by Jaguar sales that showed a solid 43.9 percent growth at 3,113 units but Land Rover's US sales growth was subdued at 0.9 percent YoY.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors' passenger and commercial vehicle total sales in May declined 4 percent to 38,361 units compared with year-ago month, dented by domestic commercial vehicle sales that dropped 13 percent YoY.

"The market continues to remain weak and the demand has still not picked up. There are early signs of retails of BS4 vehicles but it has still been slow," the company reasoned.

Overall medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales saw a steep decline of 40 percent at 6,522 units YoY, affected primarily due to severe global supply constraints of fuel injection pumps for BS4 engines.

These issues are expected to be resolved on short notice with full capacity available as of July 2017, Tata Motors said.

However, small cargo vehicles sales were at 10,572 units in May, a growth of 10 percent over May 2016 while passenger commercial vehicles grew by 6 percent to 4,144 units YoY.

The company said passenger vehicles recorded sales at 10,855 units in the domestic market, a growth of 27 percent, over May 2016, due to continued strong demand for the Tata Tiago, the Tata Tigor and the Tata Hexa.

At 12:16 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 483.40, up Rs 7.00, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

