Tata Motors drops 3% on subdued JLR UK sales growth in May

Moneycontrol News

Tata Motors shares declined more than 3 percent intraday Tuesday after reporting subdued UK sales growth by Jaguar Land Rover.

The luxury car maker sold 8,813 units in May, down 7.8 percent compared with 8,880 units sold in same month last year, dented by both brands.

Jaguar's UK sales declined 1 percent to 2,564 units while Land Rover sales fell sharply by 10.7 percent to 5,619 units compared with year-ago month.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors informed exchanges, on Monday, that Ravindra Pisharody has submitted his resignation as executive director (commercial vehicles) of the company, and as a director of the company and its associated companies for personal reasons.

The company has appointed Satish Borwankar as chief operating officer with immediate effect and his tenure of executive directorship would be extended for a period of 2 years from July 2017.

At 12:23 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 462.75, down Rs 15.25, or 3.19 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar