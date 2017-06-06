App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 06, 2017 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors drops 3% on subdued JLR UK sales growth in May

JLR sold 8,813 units in May, down 7.8 percent compared with 8,880 units sold in same month last year, dented by both brands.

Tata Motors drops 3% on subdued JLR UK sales growth in May

Moneycontrol News

Tata Motors shares declined more than 3 percent intraday Tuesday after reporting subdued UK sales growth by Jaguar Land Rover.

The luxury car maker sold 8,813 units in May, down 7.8 percent compared with 8,880 units sold in same month last year, dented by both brands.

Jaguar's UK sales declined 1 percent to 2,564 units while Land Rover sales fell sharply by 10.7 percent to 5,619 units compared with year-ago month.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors informed exchanges, on Monday, that Ravindra Pisharody has submitted his resignation as executive director (commercial vehicles) of the company, and as a director of the company and its associated companies for personal reasons.

The company has appointed Satish Borwankar as chief operating officer with immediate effect and his tenure of executive directorship would be extended for a period of 2 years from July 2017.

At 12:23 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 462.75, down Rs 15.25, or 3.19 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jaguar Land Rover #Tata Motors

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.