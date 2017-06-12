Tata Motors could emerge as a dark horse with new launches: Credit Suisse

Moneycontrol News

Credit Suisse expects good passenger vehicle industry growth in current financial year as well as next year.

"Passenger vehicle industry growth is gradually improving, and we expect traction to build further in FY18/19 with likely volume growth of around 15 percent," the brokerage house said.

Credit Suisse expects the market to move towards four main segments: compact small utility vehicles (shift from compact sedans); premium hatchbacks (upgrade buyers); proper SUVs (will take further share from sedans); and entry hatchbacks (will drive penetration).

Maruti Suzuki is the biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer while passenger vehicle sales contribution to total sales for Tata Motors stood at nearly 30 percent in previous financial year.

According to the research house, Tata Motors could emerge as a dark horse with new launches as well as alliances while it believes that the main challenges for Maruti will come from Hyundai (strong product portfolio) and Renault-Nissan (has found a platform to milk).

In the recent past, Tata Motors launched Tiago, Tigor and Hexa while Maruti Suzuki's launches were Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, Baleno, Ciaz etc.

The brokerage house said while MNCs have been present in the Indian market since mid-90s, few have been able to achieve reasonable success. Most of them are in the process of reassessing their strategies and realigning themselves via tie-ups for product development and sourcing, to compete against Maruti and turn profitable, it added.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank remained positive on Tata Motors despite it posted slightly weak global sales in May.

The global financial services firm maintained its buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 555 as it feels that the improvement in product mix could lead to a surprise on margins and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) growth over the next two years.

Deutsche Bank expects the Land Rover volumes should recover in FY18 (+7 percent against negative 5 percent in FY17) driven by new products.

The key launches in FY18 are the all-new Discovery (just started), Range Rover Velar (new product) and the mid-cycle refreshes of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. This should lead to a volume CAGR (FY17-19) of 10 percent for JLR, it believes.

In addition to the volume uptick, it expects these models to drive a significant mix improvement for JLR (unlike the deterioration witnessed in FY16/17).

