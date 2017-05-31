App
May 31, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Global Beverages gains 4% post co turns profitable in Q4

Consolidated net profit during the quarter stood at Rs 84.36 crore against loss of Rs 249.6 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News

Moneycontrol News

Tata Global Beverages shares rallied nearly 4 percent after the company turned corner in the quarter ended March 2017.

Consolidated net profit during the quarter stood at Rs 84.36 crore against loss of Rs 249.6 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Total income from operations increased 4.7 percent to Rs 1,674.26 crore in March quarter compared with Rs 1598.35 crore in year-ago period.

On the operational earnings front, consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 11.8 percent to Rs 178.9 crore and margin expanded by 59 basis points to 10.6 percent in Q4 YoY.

At 15:23 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 149.05, up Rs 3.45, or 2.37 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Global Beverages

