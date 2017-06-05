App
Jun 05, 2017 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Elxsi soars 5% on licensing deal for driverless car platform with OEM

The Autonomai platform provides carmakers and Tier 1 automotive suppliers with a comprehensive and modular solution covering perception, GNC and drive-by-wire systems, to quickly build, test and deploy autonomous vehicles.

Moneycontrol News

Tata Elxsi shares rallied nearly 5 percent intraday Monday on signing licensing and integration support deal with one of the world's top five original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

"... announced the licensing of its advanced autonomous vehicle middleware platform "AUTONOMAI" to one of the world's top 5 automotive OEMs for their driverless car R&D," the global design and technology services company said in its filing.

The Autonomai platform provides carmakers and Tier 1 automotive suppliers with a comprehensive and modular solution covering perception, GNC and drive-by-wire systems, to quickly build, test and deploy autonomous vehicles.

At 12:38 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,411.15, up Rs 52.75, or 3.88 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Elxsi

