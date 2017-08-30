App
Aug 30, 2017 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Elxsi gains 1% on partnership with V-Nova

V-Nova and Tata Elxsi announced a partnership that enables operators to deploy V-Nova PERSEUS technology at an accelerated pace.

Tata Elxsi gains 1% on partnership with V-Nova

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Tata Elxsi was up 1.6 percent intraday Wednesday as the company has entered into partnership with V-Nova.

The company announced a partnership with V-Nova that enables operators to deploy V-Nova PERSEUS technology at an accelerated pace.

Tata Elxsi has already integrated V-Nova’s award-winning technology within the set-top-box (STB) of a satellite TV operator in Europe, enabling rapid deployment and immediate benefits.

V-Nova PERSEUS offers the benefits of next-generation codecs, on available encoders and decoders, at the same time providing substantial reductions in processing power requirements.

Compatible with Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) hardware, including both legacy and the latest generation of STBs, PERSEUS provides optimum performance at the operating points that are key for service delivery.

KP Sreekumar, Vice President & Head of Broadcast Business Unit at Tata Elxsi said, "We pride ourselves on delivering value and innovation to our customers, and adopting relevant cutting edge technologies is an integral part of our innovative services offerings."

At 11:06 hrs Tata Elxsi was quoting at Rs 1,667.30, up Rs 21.75, or 1.32 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

