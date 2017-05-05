Tata Comm tanks 11% on dismal Q4 nos; Emkay downgrades to hold

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Tata Communications plunged more than 11 percent intraday Friday post dismal performance by the company for the quarter ended March 2017.

The company has registered a net loss of Rs 260.8 crore in Q4FY17, which includes exceptional loss of Rs 1,063.3 crore, against profit of Rs 1,413.4 crore, in the quarter ended December 2016.

The company has reported a loss from continuing operations at Rs 982.4 crore versus profit of Rs 1.3 crore.

Revenue of the company was down 1.5 percent at Rs 4,293.7 crore versus Rs 4,360.1 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 11.7 percent at Rs 502.3 crore and EBITDA margin was down at 11.7 percent.

The board of directors of the company have recommended a normal dividend of 45 percent (Rs 4.50) and a one-time special dividend of 15 percent (Rs 1.50), aggregating to a total dividend of 60 percent (Rs 6) for the Financial Year 2016-17.

Emkay has cut its growth estimates to 12 percent from 14 percent due to moderation in data revenue over the last two quarters.

Slower revenue growth and continued investment in new services resulted to EBITDA cut of 9 percent/10 percent for FY18/19E.

The research firm cut its rating on stock to hold with a revised price target of Rs 705.

At 12:29 hrs Tata Communications was quoting at Rs 638.40, down Rs 66.30, or 9.41 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil