Talwalkars Fitness gains 12%; Ventura Securities initiates buy with 173% upside

Shares of Talwalkars Better value Fitness advanced 12.2 percent intraday Friday as Ventura Securities has initiated buy rating with a target of Rs 728.

The broking firm sees potential upside of 173 percent over next 24 months.

Fitness industry offers a huge opportunity and the company is the market leader and twice as large as the next best peer, said broking firm.

According to firm, the demerger will bring superior return to the gym company, which is leading to a sharp re-rating.

Gym company is expected to grow its revenues/EBITDA/net profit at 19 percent / 21.6 percent / 25.8 percent CAGR over FY17-20, while lifestyle company is expected to grow its revenues/EBITDA/net profit at 11.2 percent / 12.8 percent / 11.3 percent CAGR over FY17-20, it added.

There is significant scope for further re-rating to the company given its dominant position and underpenetrated market.

At 11:07 hrs Talwalkars Better value Fitness was quoting at Rs 288.10, up Rs 19.55, or 7.28 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil