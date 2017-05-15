App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Talbros Automotive hits 52-week high on order from German luxury car manufacturer

The company has received an order under the forgings division, for supply of parts to large German luxury car manufacturer.

Talbros Automotive hits 52-week high on order from German luxury car manufacturer

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Talbros Automotive Components touched 52-week high of Rs 178.40, surged 8.5 percent intraday Monday as it has received order from German luxury car manufacturer.

The company has received an order under the forgings division, for supply of parts to large German luxury car manufacturer.

"The order spans over a period of 7 years and the expected total revenue from the same is about Rs 175 crore," company said in press release.

"The supplies are expected to begin from June-July 2017," it added.

Anuj Talwar, joint managing director of Talbros Automotive Components said, "The order is a very proud moment for the group. It is a huge validation of our technical capabilities and opens the doors for many large customer for us."

The meetings of audit committee and the board of directors of the company are scheduled to be held on May 24, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. And to consider and recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.

At 12:28 hrs Talbros Automotive Components was quoting at Rs 177.50, up Rs 13.15, or 8.00 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Talbros Automotive Components

