Syngene International falls 4.5% led by poor Q4 numbers

Shares of Syngene International fell 4.5 percent intraday Friday led by poor Q4 numbers where the company's profit down 0.8 percent at Rs 78.4 crore versus Rs 79 crore (Y-o-Y).

Total income was down 12.1 percent at Rs 291.3 crore versus Rs 331.5 crore in the same period of the previous year.

EBITDA of Syngene was down 14.5 percent at Rs 100.4 crore versus Rs 117.4 crore (Y-o-Y) whereas EBITDA margin stood at 34.5 percent versus 35.4 percent (Y-o-Y).

At 11:42 hrs Syngene International was quoting at Rs 516.75, down Rs 18.40, or 3.44 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 524.00 and an intraday low of Rs 508.60.

It was trading with volumes of 25,181 shares, compared to its five day average of 24,918 shares, an increase of 1.05 percent.

Posted by Sandip Das