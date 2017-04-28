App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Syngene International falls 4.5% led by poor Q4 numbers

Shares of Syngene International﻿ fell 4.5 percent intraday Friday led by poor Q4 numbers where the company's profit down 0.8 percent at Rs 78.4 crore versus Rs 79 crore (Y-o-Y).

Syngene International falls 4.5% led by poor Q4 numbers

Shares of Syngene International fell 4.5 percent intraday Friday led by poor Q4 numbers where the company's profit down 0.8 percent at Rs 78.4 crore versus Rs 79 crore (Y-o-Y).

Total income was down 12.1 percent at Rs 291.3 crore versus Rs 331.5 crore in the same period of the previous year.

EBITDA of Syngene was down 14.5 percent at Rs 100.4 crore versus Rs 117.4 crore (Y-o-Y) whereas EBITDA margin stood at 34.5 percent versus 35.4 percent (Y-o-Y).

At 11:42 hrs Syngene International was quoting at Rs 516.75, down Rs 18.40, or 3.44 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 524.00 and an intraday low of Rs 508.60.

It was trading with volumes of 25,181 shares, compared to its five day average of 24,918 shares, an increase of 1.05 percent.

Posted by Sandip Das

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Syngene International

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.