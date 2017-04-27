Swiss Finance Corporation sells 18.49 lakh shares of Delta Corp

On April 26, 2017 Swiss Finance Corporation (Mauritius) sold 18,49,128 shares of Delta Corp at Rs 172.16 on the NSE.

On Wednesday, Delta Corp ended at Rs 168.55, down Rs 8.75, or 4.94 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 218.30 and 52-week low Rs 76.85 on 05 April, 2017 and 06 May, 2016, respectively.