Apr 28, 2017 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swiss Finance Corporation sells 12 lakh shares of Delta Corp

On April 27, 2017 Swiss Finance Corporation (Mauritius) sold 12,00,000 shares of Delta Corp.

Swiss Finance Corporation sells 12 lakh shares of Delta Corp

On April 27, 2017 Swiss Finance Corporation (Mauritius) sold 12,00,000 shares of Delta Corp at Rs 167.86 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Delta Corp closed at Rs 165.80, down Rs 2.75, or 1.63 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 218.30 and 52-week low Rs 76.85 on 05 April, 2017 and 06 May, 2016, respectively.

