App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swelect Energy Systems’ good results sends stock soaring 20%, gets locked in upper circuit

The heavy electrical equipment maker’s net profit for the March quarter came in at Rs 13.1 crore against a loss of Rs 1.05 crore a year ago.

Swelect Energy Systems’ good results sends stock soaring 20%, gets locked in upper circuit

Moneycontrol News

Swelect Energy Systems was locked in upper circuit for brief period on Friday morning, following good results for the March quarter. The stock soared 20 percent intraday. It resumed trading after a few minutes, only to be locked in the upper circuit again at 9:50 am.

The heavy electrical equipment maker’s net profit for the March quarter came in at Rs 13.1 crore against a loss of Rs 1.05 crore a year ago. For the quarter, the total income more than doubled to Rs 97.15 crore, against Rs 46.89 crore during the same period last year.

The company also recommended a dividend of Rs 4/share.

The stock soared 8 percent in the past one month, while its three-day movement was seen at 20 percent. At 09:49 hrs, Swelect Energy Systems was quoting at Rs 417.10, up Rs 65.95, or 18.78 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 421.35 and an intraday low of Rs 410.00.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Swelect Energy Systems

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.