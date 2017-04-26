App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swaraj Engines rises 20% on strong Q4 numbers

The company's total income was up 41.1 percent at Rs 160.8 crore versus Rs 114 crore.

Swaraj Engines rises 20% on strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Swaraj Engines touched 52-week high of Rs 1,984.20, rises 20 percent inyraday Wednesday as company has reported strong numbers for the quarter ended March 2017.

In the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4) the company has registered 29.7 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 15.3 crore against Rs 11.8 crore, in the same period last year.

The company's total income was up 41.1 percent at Rs 160.8 crore versus Rs 114 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was up 50.6 percent at Rs 24.1 crore and EBITDA margin was up at 15 percent.

The comapny has recommended a dividend of 180 percent (Rs 18) on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

It has also recommended a special dividend payment of 250 percent (Rs 25) for the FY2016-17.

At 09:47 hrs Swaraj Engines was quoting at Rs 1,915.95, up Rs 262.45, or 15.87 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Swaraj Engines

