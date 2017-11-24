App
Nov 24, 2017 10:15 AM IST

Swaraj Engines rises 16% on buyback proposal

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on November 28, 2017 to consider the proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Swaraj Engines rose 16.5 percent intraday Friday on the back of buyback proposal.

The trading window for the designated employees of the company will remain closed with the immediate effect and shall re-open only after 48 hours from the announcement of outcome of the board meeting to stock exchanges.

At 10:08 hrs Swaraj Engines was quoting at Rs 2,119.30, up Rs 224.80, or 11.87 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

