Swaraj Engines rises 16% on buyback proposal

Shares of Swaraj Engines rose 16.5 percent intraday Friday on the back of buyback proposal.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on November 28, 2017 to consider the proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The trading window for the designated employees of the company will remain closed with the immediate effect and shall re-open only after 48 hours from the announcement of outcome of the board meeting to stock exchanges.

At 10:08 hrs Swaraj Engines was quoting at Rs 2,119.30, up Rs 224.80, or 11.87 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil