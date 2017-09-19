App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 19, 2017 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swan Energy up 6%, enters into agreements with Japanese firm

Shares of Swan Energy added 6.3 percent intraday Tuesday as it has entered in to agreements with Japanese firm.

Swan Energy up 6%, enters into agreements with Japanese firm

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Swan Energy added 6.3 percent intraday Tuesday as it has entered in to agreements with Japanese firm.

The company through its fully-owned subsidiaries i.e, Swan LNG and Triumph Offshore have physically entered into agreements with Mitsui OSK Lines, Tokyo, Japan, for its India’s first LNG dedicated FSRU port project at Jafrabad, Gujarat.

"The LNG port project is first of its kind, all weather green field port project being developed by Swan LNG, company said.

Mitsui OSK Lines is a well established and experienced shipping company, specialised in the operation of LNG carriers (LNG), floating storage units (FSU) and floating storage re-gasification units (FSRU).

The above agreements were executed digitally earlier.

exhibit1

At 10:28 hrs Swan Energy was quoting at Rs 160.50, up Rs 6.20, or 4.02 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.