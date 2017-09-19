Swan Energy up 6%, enters into agreements with Japanese firm

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Swan Energy added 6.3 percent intraday Tuesday as it has entered in to agreements with Japanese firm.

The company through its fully-owned subsidiaries i.e, Swan LNG and Triumph Offshore have physically entered into agreements with Mitsui OSK Lines, Tokyo, Japan, for its India’s first LNG dedicated FSRU port project at Jafrabad, Gujarat.

"The LNG port project is first of its kind, all weather green field port project being developed by Swan LNG, company said.

Mitsui OSK Lines is a well established and experienced shipping company, specialised in the operation of LNG carriers (LNG), floating storage units (FSU) and floating storage re-gasification units (FSRU).

The above agreements were executed digitally earlier.

At 10:28 hrs Swan Energy was quoting at Rs 160.50, up Rs 6.20, or 4.02 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil