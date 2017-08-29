Swan Energy gains 4% as arm enters into contract with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Swan Energy gained 4 percent intraday Tuesday as it subsidiary company entered into contract with Hyundai Heavy Industries Company

Triumph Offshore, 100 percent subsidiary of company, has executed ship building contract with Hyundai Heavy Industries Company, South Korea in connection with its upcoming FSRU project at Jafrabad, Gujarat.

The contract includes the construction of one 180000 CBM LNG Floating Storage and re-gasification unit (FSRU).

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 213.40 and 52-week low Rs 60.50 on 14 December, 2016 and 29 September, 2016, respectively.

At 09:51 hrs Swan Energy was quoting at Rs 145.15, up Rs 3, or 2.11 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil