Suzlon Energy rises 2% on repeat 50.40 MW order

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Suzlon Energy rose 2.3 percent intraday Tuesday as it has received repeat order from a leading IPP company.

Suzlon Group has won a repeat order of 50.40 MW wind power project from a leading IPP company. This is a maiden order for 24 units of Suzlon?s new S111 120m hybrid wind turbine generator, each with a rated capacity of 2.1 MW.

The project is located at Karnataka and will be completed by June 2017.

The company will execute the entire project on a turnkey basis and will also provide operation and maintenance services.

JP Chalasani, Group CEO, Suzlon Group said, ?The project will see the first batch of our new S111 120m hybrid wind turbine generator being installed on a commercial scale."

"The S111 120 m is an innovative product and will be a game-changer in the Indian wind industry, with its cost effective design and superior technology S111 120m will further reduce the levelised cost of energy (LCoE),? he added.

At 09:20 hrs Suzlon Energy was quoting at Rs 19.60, up Rs 0.25, or 1.29 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil