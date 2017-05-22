App
May 22, 2017 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzlon Energy hits 1-year high, turns profitable in March quarter

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 579 crore in the Q4FY17 against loss of Rs 333.9 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Suzlon Energy touched 52-week high of Rs 22.25, rose more than 8 percent intraday on Monday as it registered turnaround in its March quarter numbers.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 579 crore in the Q4FY17 against loss of Rs 333.9 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was up 54 percent at Rs 4,999.3 crore versus Rs 3,246 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) increased by 184 percent at Rs 1032.8 crore and EBITDA margin was up 950 bps at 20.7 percent.

The company's our order book as on March 31, 2017 stood at 670 MW.

In FY17, the net debt reduced by Rs 341 crore despite growing volumes.

At 09:44 hrs Suzlon Energy was quoting at Rs 21.25, up Rs 0.70, or 3.41 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Suzlon Energy

