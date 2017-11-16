App
Nov 16, 2017 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life Sciences rises 5% on product patents in Hong Kong, India & US

The company has granted 1 product patent from Hong Kong, 2 product patents from India and 1 product patent from USA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Suven Life Sciences added 5.2 percent intraday Thursday as the company has secured 4 product patents in Hong Kong, India and US.

The company has granted 1 product patent from Hong Kong, 2 product patents from India and 1 product patent from USA corresponding to the new chemical entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and these patents are valid through 2032, 2030 and 2034 respectively, as per company release.

The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective H3 and 5-HT6 compounds and are being developed as therapeutic agents and are useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia.

Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven said, “We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to the company for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally."

At 10:58 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 197, up Rs 6.25, or 3.28 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

