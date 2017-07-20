Sutlej Textiles declines 7% on dismal Q1 performance

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Sutlej Textiles and Industries declined 7.6 percent intraday Thursday on the back of poor numbers declared by the company in the quarter ended June 2017 (Q1FY18).

The company has reported 47.7 percent declined in its net profit at Rs 23.6 crore against Rs 45.1 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 10.5 percent at Rs 69.5 crore and EBITDA margin slipped 330 bps at 10.7 percent.

However, the revenue has increased by 18 percent to Rs 652 crore versus Rs 552.7 crore.

C.S. Nopany, Chairman of Sutlej Textiles said, "The domestic environment pressures continued to adversely impact the textiles sector during Q1FY18. Following the disruption due to demonetization, the imminent introduction of GST further dampened demand during this quarter."

At 09:33 hrs Sutlej Textiles and Industries was quoting at Rs 913.10, down Rs 62, or 6.36 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil