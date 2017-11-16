Surya Roshni surges 7% on order win for LED street lights of Rs 90cr

Share price of Surya Roshni advanced more than 7 percent intraday Thursday on order win for LED street lights.

The company has obtained orders through competitive e-bidding for LED street lights amounted to Rs 89.77 crore.

The order is for design, manufacture, supply and testing under PAN India SLNP (Street light National Program) for Chandrapur, Bikaner (Rajasthan) and Telangana from Energy Efficiency Services (EESL).

The order includes 2.89 lakh LED street light ranging from 18w to 190 watt.

This is a one-time contract and it is likely to get completed in less than 3 months.

The company's 44th annual general meeting is scheduled to be held on December 29, 2017.

At 11:15 hrs Surya Roshni was quoting at Rs 360, up Rs 18.05, or 5.28 percent on the BSE.

