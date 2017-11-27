App
Nov 27, 2017 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surya Roshni hits record high, up 5% on orders for supply of LED street lights and fans

Surya Roshni bags orders worth Rs 72.95 crore from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.

Surya Roshni share price hit a fresh record high of Rs 409.30, rising 5.4 percent intraday Monday after bagging orders for supply of LED lights and fans.

"The company has further obtained orders in this month for supply of LED street lights under SLNP (Street light National Program) and for supply of super efficient (BLDC) fan, aggregating to Rs 72.95 crore from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd," Surya Roshni said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this month, the company had informed BSE that it received orders through competitive e-bidding for LED street lights amounting to Rs 89.77 crore for supply of 2.89 lakh LED street lights across India from EESL.

At 12:15 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 398.85, up Rs 10.55, or 2.72 percent on the BSE.

