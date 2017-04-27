Supreme Petrochem hits 52-week high on strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Supreme Petrochem touched 52-week high of Rs 427.80, advances 8 percent intraday Thursday on the back of strong numbers declared by the company.

The company has reported 28.7 percent jump in its Q4 (Jan-March) net profit at Rs 69.9 crore against Rs 54.3 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income of the company was up 4.9 percent at Rs 953.8 crore versus Rs 909.4 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) rose 28.1 percent at Rs 112.1 crore and EBITDA margin at was up 210 bps 11.7 percent.

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share for the financial year 2016-17.

The annual general meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on July 12, 2017.

In the last one year, the share price has increased by 177 percent.

At 09:42 hrs Supreme Petrochem was quoting at Rs 422.60, up Rs 25.85, or 6.52 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil