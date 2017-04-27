App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 27, 2017 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Petrochem hits 52-week high on strong Q4 numbers

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share for the financial year 2016-17.

Supreme Petrochem hits 52-week high on strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Supreme Petrochem touched 52-week high of Rs 427.80, advances 8 percent intraday Thursday on the back of strong numbers declared by the company.

The company has reported 28.7 percent jump in its Q4 (Jan-March) net profit at Rs 69.9 crore against Rs 54.3 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income of the company was up 4.9 percent at Rs 953.8 crore versus Rs 909.4 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) rose 28.1 percent at Rs 112.1 crore and EBITDA margin at was up 210 bps 11.7 percent.

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share for the financial year 2016-17.

The annual general meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on July 12, 2017.

In the last one year, the share price has increased by 177 percent.

At 09:42 hrs Supreme Petrochem was quoting at Rs 422.60, up Rs 25.85, or 6.52 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Supreme Petrochem

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.