Supports for Nifty at 9170, 9150: Stewart & Mackertich

Stewart & Mackertich?s Market Report:

Nifty ended 0.18 percent down at 9181.45. Early morning sell off found support around 9170, day?s low was 9175, and ended the session on bearish note. Taking cues from today?s bearish candle, Nifty may start tomorrow?s session on a subdued note. However, pivotal support of 9150 is still well intact and Nifty is expected to find intraday support around that level. Upside resistances are placed around 9220 and 9280. On the flip side, violation of 9150 may take the Nifty towards 9110.

On the Nifty hourly chart, Nifty is approaching towards its 100 Hourly EMA placed around 9155 while RSI is approaching towards its previous bottom.

Considering Nifty multiple time frames and overall chart pattern that shows; Nifty uptrend despite negative divergence in daily RSI is a concern. Hence, traders and investors are advised to be extremely cautious here on as the Nifty looks extremely over bought at this juncture. However, Nifty intraday pivotal support of 9150 is still well intact. Hence, we don?t recommend aggressive short selling at this point.

Nifty crucial supports & resistances for the day?

Supports: 9170, 9150

Resistances: 9220, 9280

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.